By Gérard Le Puill

In recent days, the audiovisual media have maintained the suspense and multiply the hypotheses on the dimension and the various forms that confinement could take in the coming weeks. For its part, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) publishes this morning a note which indicates that the gross domestic product (GDP) of France fell by -1.3% during the fourth quarter of the year. year 2020. It had increased by + 18.5% in the third quarter, but it had fallen much more during the first two quarters. Finally, for the year 2020, the GDP is down by -8.3% compared to the year 2019.

According to INSEE, “the effect of the second confinement is reflected mainly in household consumption expenditure, which again fell sharply (-5.4% in the fourth quarter after + 18.2% in the previous quarter)”. The Institute indicates that “foreign trade continues to recover. For the second consecutive quarter, exports increased more than imports (+ 4.8% after + 21.9% for exports, and + 1.3% after + 16.2% for imports). All in all, foreign trade made a positive contribution to GDP growth this quarter: +0.9 points, after +0.8 points in the previous quarter. Finally, changes in inventories contribute positively to the evolution of GDP (+0.4 point after -1.7 point ”, according to INSEE.

9.4 billion euros of foreign trade deficit in the 4th quarter

However, we must beware of any euphoria concerning the balance of France’s foreign trade. This note also indicates that it was -9.4 billion euros in the fourth quarter; versus -18.8 billion euros in the second quarter. We know, moreover, that the annual deficit of France’s foreign trade worsens over the years and that it is the result of the relocations of our industrial productions in countries with low labor costs for good. a part ; imports of fossil fuels such as oil and gas on the other hand. The fall in the price of oil can reduce this deficit in 2020. But this price will start to rise again for 2021 while the continued containment at the start of the year continues to reduce the revenue provided by tourism until 2019.

Another INSEE study published this Friday morning indicates that “household consumption expenditure on goods rebounded strongly in December (+ 23% in volume) after the November drop (-18%) linked to the second confinement. They thus exceeded their level of December 2019 (+ 3.7%). This rebound is mainly driven by the consumption of manufactured goods (+ 9.8% compared to December 2019) and to a lesser extent by food consumption, while energy expenditure is down (-5.1%) ”.

In December, continues the INSEE, “consumption of manufactured goods recovered very strongly (+ 9.8% over one year), due to purchases of durable goods (+ 6.9%) but also to expenditure on textile clothing. (+ 17.8%) and in other manufactured goods (+ 9.6%). This very strong rebound can be explained in particular by the reopening of all the stores on November 28, as well as by the postponement of “Black Friday”. Over the whole of the fourth quarter, manufactured purchases fell by 8.5% compared to the third quarter of 2020, ”adds INSEE.

Rising concern in households for the year 2021

The pleasure purchases and gifts offered in December easily explain this surge. But, another INSEE note published yesterday tells us, “in January, the proportion of households considering that it is opportune to make major purchases fell sharply. The corresponding balance loses six points and goes back below its long-term average. Households’ balance of opinion on their future financial situation is also falling. By losing five points, it fell back below its average (…) In January, the proportion of households believing that it is appropriate to save increases very sharply. The corresponding balance wins eleven points ”. But these same households are more numerous than before to say that it will be difficult for them to save in the coming months because of the reduction of their resources, in particular because of the instability of employment.

This INSEE note adds that “household fears regarding the trend in unemployment rebounded sharply in January. The corresponding balance gains eight points and has remained since April 2020 well above its long-term average ”. The hardest part is still to come, seem to consider our fellow citizens in increasing number.