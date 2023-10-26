The relationship between science and literature is as close as that of a window with the painting that covers it. You only have to take down the painting to realize that what is offered through the window is less interesting than the painting.

Something similar happens when we read a story of anticipation and then go to look for the scientific source that inspired it. Because good science fiction authors research themselves to such an extent that there have been times when their research has prompted new scientific studies. And that is what literature professor David Toomey tells us in his essay, The new time travelers (Buridan Library), where he cites the case of the well-known astrophysicist Carl Sagan when, one spring day in 1985, he telephoned his colleague Kip Thorne at his office in the Norman Bridge laboratory at Caltech in order to do research for the novel he was writing. . It was to be Sagan’s first and only foray into fiction, since, as we know, throughout his life he dedicated himself to writing popular science books.

Sagan’s novel was titled Contact (Not going) and is about contact with an extraterrestrial culture. According to Kip Thorne in his book Black holes and curved time (Criticism), the documentation that Sagan requested referred to gravitational physics and Kip Thorne, delighted to be able to help his friend, read the manuscript carefully. So much so that he realized the mistake made by Sagan when introducing black holes to travel in time. Because Sagan, at first, had imagined that Dr. Eleanor Ellie Arroway traveled to the star Vega through a black hole, something shocking for the physicist Kip Thorne since Sagan proposed it as a round trip, Since, once you enter a black hole, not only can you not return to the place of origin, but it is impossible to leave without being disintegrated. For all these reasons, a black hole was not credible for the interstellar trip that Sagan proposed in his novel.

More information

It was when Thorne suggested to Sagan that he change the black hole for a wormhole, also known as the Einstein-Rosen bridge. The first quantum simulation of a wormhole opens a new door to understanding the universe, a kind of shortcut with two mouths, one for entry and one for exit. However, with this solution another problem arose, since the tunnel of a black hole tends to narrow until it closes completely. With this, a spaceship traveling through the hypothetical tunnel would be disintegrated. Then Thorne goes further and finds the key to keeping the tunnel open; He devises a matter of negative energy that makes bodies gravitationally repel each other. By injecting the aforementioned exotic matter into the walls of the tunnel, the wormhole would never close.

And that’s how the novel Contact It was based on valid scientific hypotheses, and this led Thorne to become involved in the novel in such a way that it led him to promote research on closed time-type curves, which we will talk about in the next installment.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.