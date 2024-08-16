Following the electoral victory of the ruling government, the reactions of the leaders of various countries and the discontent of millions with the results of the elections, the Venezuelan opposition has called for various demonstrations worldwide. The anti-Chavez movement has asked the Venezuelan diaspora living in cities such as Madrid, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Mexico City, Los Angeles or New York to demand a prompt resolution to their allegations of fraud and to protest against the government’s silence.

In the face of the rapid succession of events, the great Latin American powers, Colombia and Brazil, have opted to support new elections or the search for a coalition of governments. The United States has reiterated that it considers Edmundo González the winner of the elections, and Mexico has kept its distance while awaiting the pronouncement of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela. Lula, Petro and López Obrador consider it “fundamental” that the National Electoral Council (CNE) present the results of the elections “broken down by voting table.” Meanwhile, inside the country, the two political forces claim to have won the presidency.

Maria Corina Machado, the main opposition leader, has said that “115 cities already have a time and place to meet to confirm that Venezuela won.” Under the slogan “we are mobilizing in Venezuela and around the world,” the protests seek to confirm Edmundo González’s victory and make the results of the votes transparent. If anyone wants to attend the rallies, participants are asked to print their voting certificate and bring it with them. They have also called for attendees to bring a Venezuelan flag.

When will the concentration be?

It has been scheduled for Saturday, August 17.

Which cities are participating?

On the Instagram profile Mundo con Vzla there is a Drive file in which the calls for proposals for all cities worldwide are shared, which so far total more than 150. These are some of the most important ones.

Venezuelan citizens gather on a New York avenue awaiting the results of Venezuela’s presidential election on July 28. Angel Colmenares (EFE)

USA

Washington DC: the meeting will be held at the Liberator Simón Bolívar Memorial at 6:00 p.m.

Miami: The meeting is at Bayfront Park at 4:00 p.m.

Chicago: Meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. at 750 Randall Road in West Dundee

Houston: Meet at 4:00 p.m. at 25600 Westheimer Parkway in Katy

Las Vegas: 1616 Las Vegas Boulevard 120, meeting from 6:00 p.m.

Los Angeles: The plaza in front of City Hall will receive the concentration of people starting at 4:00 p.m.

New York: Times Square will also be part of the mobilizations. People will gather on 47th Street, between Broadway and Seventh Avenue, in front of the red stairs. The meeting is from 5:00 p.m.

Colombia

Bogotá: the meeting will be held at Lourdes Park on Carrera 13 with Calle 63, José Celestino Mutis. The protest begins at 11:00 a.m.

Medellin: meet at the Park of Lights at 4:00 p.m.

Barranquilla: the meeting is in the Plaza de La Paz Juan Pablo II at 10:00 a.m.

Bucaramanga: the meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the location will be Los Niños Park

Cali: on the Boulevard del Río, in front of the statue of the Cat, protesters will gather at 3:00 p.m.

Cartagena: starting at 10:00, people will gather in the square of the Caja Agraria building, which is located diagonally across from the Centro Uno shopping center.

Ecuador

Guayaquil: the rally begins at 4:00 p.m. on the Teatro esplanade, in the Civic Center

Quito: protesters protest in Bicentennial Park, in the hangar located after the fire station, starting at 3:00 p.m.

Argentina

Buenos Aires: In the Argentine capital, the meeting will be held at Floralis Genérica, in Palermo, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Venezuelans march to protest the re-election of Nicolas Maduro, on August 10 in Mexico City. Toya Sarno Jordan (Reuters)

Mexico

Mexico City: gathering at the Monument to the Revolution at 11:00 a.m.

Brazil

Rio de Janeiro: the meeting will be on Copacabana Beach in front of the Copacabana Palace hotel at 4:00 p.m.

Manaus: the rally will take place at Praça da Saudade at 4:00 p.m.

Brasilia: the meeting place will be at the TV Tower at 5:00 p.m.

São Paulo: Starting at 3:00 p.m., they will meet on Avenida São Paulo at the statue of Francisco de Miranda, next to the cycling plaza

Spain

Madrid: the venue is Puerta del Sol at 8:00 p.m.

Barcelona: the meeting will be at the Arc de Triomphe at 8:00 p.m.

Gran Canaria: they gather at Paseo Las Canteras at 6:00 p.m.

Tenerife: Plaza España brings together protesters from 7:00 p.m.

