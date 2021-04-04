New York Stock Exchange on March 25. Courtney crow

Fidelity is one of the largest fund managers in the world. With assets under management of five trillion dollars (4.2 trillion euros), the Boston firm created in 1949 and still led by a member of the founding family – Abigail Johnson – specializes in equities. His investment style is characterized above all by active management, that is, the selection of securities after analyzing the fundamentals of the companies. To do this, its analysts and managers spend a large part of the year traveling the world and meeting with the main business leaders. Such a wealth of information is an accurate thermometer of market sentiment and that is why, for 11 years, they have published the Annual Fidelity Analyst Survey.

EL PAÍS has had exclusive access to the conclusions of the last Survey which, due to the mobility restrictions imposed by the covid, did not have so many face-to-face meetings, but with thousands of telephone conversations and video calls with the CEOs of the companies . The conclusions of this survey are quite optimistic. The first quarter of 2021 has not met expectations due to the slow vaccination process in much of the world. However, the Fidelity Survey indicates that this year “global growth will be reactivated thanks to monetary and fiscal stimuli.” In the opinion of the 114 analysts who have participated in this study, “the sectors that suffered the most from the confinement should be the ones who benefited the most from a reopening, although some, such as the airlines, may need more time to recover.”

By region, the recovery will be uneven. Thus, China, the first country to succumb to the pandemic, is also being the first to come back and what the executives tell the analysts of the American manager indicates that the Asian giant will lead this global recovery for a long time. Fidelity experts in the area confirm that Chinese companies are already immersed in a period of expansion, which is likely to slow down by the end of the year, as the country’s economy fully normalizes.

Domestic consumption should be China’s main growth engine, as export demand is forecast to remain subdued. “Although not all consumer activities in China have returned to pre-pandemic levels, I expect consumption to increase and drive growth in 2021,” explains Ben Li, Fidelity analyst in the region. “Last year’s collapse in economic activity means that GDP could increase by more than 15% in the first quarter, although the growth rate should decline afterward,” Li adds. Although experts believe that job growth will be important, on the negative side they highlight a possible increase in the costs of financing companies, accompanied by a rebound in the delinquency rate.

For their part, the authors of the Survey highlight that the United States has two positive aspects: the impact of the presidential elections, where Joe Biden expelled Donald Trump from the White House, and the normalization of activity due to the intense campaign of vaccination. “With the covid-19, consumers have been attracted by the big brands and the best capitalized companies have continued to invest, which has allowed them to increase their market share,” emphasize Fidelity analysts on the US market. “Home builders are beginning to reactivate to meet the growing demand and catering, one of the sectors most affected by mobility restrictions, leaves room for upward surprises,” they add.

Geopolitical risk

In the case of Europe, the manager’s analysts highlight that it is the region that shows the lowest interest rates and the strongest business balance sheets. “Confidence is expected to return when populations increase their mobility. However, geopolitical risk continues to be an obstacle to investment plans ”, they point out. Of Fidelity analysts covering European companies, 44% expect geopolitics to have a negative impact in 2021, the highest percentage of all world regions except China.

From the investors’ point of view, the sectors to enter in the next few months will have to be carefully selected, since a homogeneous behavior is not expected throughout the Stock Market. The health sector has been the main protagonist since the pandemic broke out. “Many companies are poised to benefit from long-term trends such as population aging, while COVID-19 has accelerated the use of virtual doctor’s office and fueled diagnostic innovation,” Fidelity analysts say. “Health companies that offer services or devices to perform scheduled surgeries should begin to recover as economies reopen, while diagnostic companies will continue to register high demand,” they add.

Another sector that has the tail wind, according to these experts, is energy. “Having a clear decarbonization strategy will be the red line between winners and losers in this industry. Utilities continue to lead the transition to a low-carbon economy. The main companies are expected to increase their debt to invest in renewables, which will help them to remain competitive ”, they conclude in Fidelity.