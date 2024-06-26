Have you ever thought that some laws are really bizarre? Here’s a rundown of stranger rules that exist in the world, unbelievable!

Let’s start from the United Kingdom, where it is forbidden to die inside the Parliament. Yes, you got it right, a law prohibits kicking the bucket in one of the most iconic places in British politics.

The strangest laws in the world: Italian oddities

Even in Italy there is no shortage of curious laws. On Capri, for example, it is forbidden to use clogs or noisy shoes. And in Eraclea, in the province of Venice, Sand castles on the beach are prohibited. In Eboli, however, you cannot exchange kisses in the car because they could distract the driver.

In the United States, Florida holds the record for absurd laws. Here it is forbidden to sell your children and to shower naked. And for single women, it is illegal to skydive on Sunday. In Alabama, it is illegal to drive blindfolded, while in Nebraska the police can arrest a parent if their child burps in church.

France and Thailand: Between Ancient and Modern Laws

In France, there is still a law that imposes each inhabitant to keep a bale of hay in the house to feed the King’s horse. And to Chateauneuf–du–Popefrom the 1954flying saucers are prohibited from flying over the municipality.

In Thailandsince 1992, chewing gum is illegal. Singapore is equally strict: you risk a very high fine for not flushing a toilet public.

In Switzerland, if you live in an apartment, it is theoretically against the law to flush the bathroom after 10pm. And in China, films like “Terminators” or “Back to the Future” are prohibited because they “rewrite history and go against respect for tradition”.

