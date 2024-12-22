The Bernese Oberland regionlocated in the southwest of Switzerland, is one of the most beautiful in the country and one of the favorite destinations of hikers for its mountains, lakes and dreamlike landscapes. One of its most notable peaks is the Schilthronwhich has at its summit a famous revolving restaurant related to one of the most famous secret agents in cinema, James Bond.

The access that existed until now to the summit was more than 50 years old and after several years mulling over the possibilities of the mountain, in 2022 a renovation began under the project Schilthornbahn 20XXwhich encompasses the construction of a new route consisting of three sections that connect the Lauterbrunnen valley from the village of Stechelberg with the famous Schilthorn peak, in Mürren, and the restaurant. With this new route distance and time are shortened going from 32 to 22 minutes.

These cabins hang from an 11-meter arm to cope with the slope of the journey.



The first section, inaugurated with great success this December, goes to Mürren and although it is done on a traditional cable car, it has a peculiarity: be the steepest in the world. Thus, it ascends 775 meters along a track almost 1,194 meters long with a slope of 159.4% and all this in 3.54 minutes. Each cabin hangs from an 11-meter arm to be able to face this slope. With this inclination it surpasses the record from the Loen Skylift cable car of Norway that has a slope of 133% and was to date the steepest in the world.

Up to 85 passengers They will be able to ascend on each trip, which translates into about 800 people per hour, double those that could be accessed until now with the current cable car. The route is completely autonomous with constant monitoring through cameras and sensors that allow it to operate without personnel on board. The best thing about these new cabins is that they have an almost obstacle-free glass floor that allows you to enjoy the views at all times, although it is not suitable for people with vertigo.









The first section is covered in just 3.54 minutes



In the two remaining sections, Funifor cable cars that will connect with Birg stationswhich is expected to open in 2025, and Schilthorn which will be completed in 2026. In both, The capacity will be 100 passengers And be careful because they can work with the windows open, which allows you to take better photographs and get a little closer to the incredible Swiss landscapes. This system stands out for its high wind stability and the fact that it allows the construction of compact, low-height stations.

Thanks to this new and modern cable car you will be able to access the top of this mountain 365 days a year, which will result in a considerable increase in tourism.

The cabins have glass on both the walls and the floor allowing you to admire the landscape at all times



A movie restaurant

Located on Mount Schilthorn, at an altitude of 2,970 meters above sea level, is the Piz Gloria restauranta destination in itself for movie lovers that was built in 1969 for the film of the legendary secret agent James Bond, ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’. In the film, the villain Ernst Stravo Blofeld – played by Telly Savalas – uses this space as a base of operations so the climax of the film takes place in this place. Once filming finished, it became a place of worship and decided to open its doors to the public.

Image of the Piz Gloria restaurant at the top of the Schilthron



The most curious and striking thing about this gastronomic space that presents a modern alpine design is, in addition to its spectacular views, that It rotates on its axis in 45 minutes passing over 200 mountain peaks. Here, one can taste a wide variety of local Swiss specialties such as raclette, fondue or rösti, which are presented with fresh and high-quality products.

Piz Gloria was designed by architect Konrad Wolf and built with natural materials such as wood and stone. The circular dining room is surrounded by glass walls, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of the Swiss landscape without obstacles. Additionally, there is a terrace with outdoor seating.