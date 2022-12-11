The German company Juice Technology has expanded its product portfolio with the Juice Booster 3 air. In addition to the previously known uses such as mobile charging station, wallbox and type 2 charging cable, the Juice Booster 3 air already has a charging and load management system on board as well as an access management system, while the The j+ app allows remote monitoring and control. It’s about an 11 kW mobile charging station in compact format that allows single-phase to three-phase charging from 6 to 16 amps.

With the specific adapters, the electric unit can be recharged anywhere in the world from any traditional domestic or industrial socket. Using the type 2 adapter it is also possible to recharge from a public infrastructure. So you no longer need a separate cable for emergency charging. With its support, Juice Booster 3 air can also be used as a smart wall charging station. An RFID reader for activation is integrated in the vehicle-side type 2 connector. The scope of delivery includes two RFID cards. In the future, just swipe the top-up card or a tag to start the top-up process. Unauthorized uses are therefore excluded. The Free Charge option without RFID authentication via mobile devices is configured at the factory.

As the first device of the j+ series, Juice Booster 3 air features intelligent firmware with user-friendly interface which makes it compatible with other j+ charging stations. Another special feature: Juice Booster 3 air can be controlled via the universal j+ pilot app. As a 7-in-1 solution it integrates the already proven range of functions such as wallbox, mobile charging station and charging cable (3 in 1), but additionally has the entire j+ assortment which ensures a complete range of functions: activation, monitoring and control of charging processes as well as the integrated smart JUICE dynamic load management system that controls up to ten units. The digital electricity meter provides information on the amount of energy charged and allows easy attribution of the electricity used for charging. All these functions are controlled via the j+ app.

The type 2 connector specially developed for Juice Booster 3 air with control panel, Juice Controller, is equipped not only with an integrated RFID reader, but also with a programmable button which allows the regulation of the current intensity in the first 30 seconds (similarly to the Select button of Booster). After that, if the car permits it, it can be used to unlock the connector attachment. Two wireless connections ensure stable communication: After onboarding via Bluetooth, the Juice Booster 3 air connects via the cloud to the j+ pilot app. Thus, for smart functions the charging station does not require a GSM connection nor SIM cards. And the user does not end up having to pay unnecessary hidden costs. Juice Booster 3 air has a slimmer and lighter structure than Juice Booster 2, of which it naturally still has all the well-known safety features. It is able to resist crushing up to three tons of load per wheel and is fully compliant with current regulations. It also has an IP67 rating which makes it waterproof and resistant to dirt and weather. The DC and AC fault protection function is already integrated and makes the installation of an expensive residual current device B in the house system superfluous.

The mobile wallbox detects over ten different types of errors. Any error message is displayed directly on the LED displays of Booster in text format. External errors are also uniquely detected. If the socket is not wired correctly (“wiring” error indication), or if the vehicle draws more electricity than allowed (“overload” error indication), Juice Booster 3 air recognizes the problem and immediately prevents or interrupts recharging . The user can easily recognize the error from the indication on the display. In this way Juice Booster 3 air also acts as a detector of the causes of errors on the network side and protection against anomalies on the vehicle side.

The patented and proven temperature monitoring system Juice Celsius offers more safety when charging at household sockets. The sensor integrated in the adapter for domestic sockets (Schuko, T12/T13, Type L and Type G) detects overheating of the connector pins. If the socket overheats, the Juice Booster 3 air performs a controlled shutdown of the charging process and after cooling down automatically restarts it up to three times, with a lower power level each time. The domestic system therefore remains intact and the battery is recharged in any case. The price of the Juice Booster 3 Air is 1,499 euros, including VAT and also includes 2 adapters (red CEE-16 domestic plug plus a country-specific domestic plug), 2 RFID cards, soft case with Velcro straps for fixing in the trunk .