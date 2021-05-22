Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

Abdul Karim Muhammad Morgan … the youngest calligrapher officially authorized in Egypt and the world to write the Noble Qur’an.

An Egyptian young man under the age of nineteen .. studying Arabic at the Faculty of Arts, South Valley University, Qena Governorate .. God gave him the gift of beautiful calligraphy from the earliest years, so he made the best use of this scholarship to serve the Noble Qur’an, until recently it was approved to write the Noble Qur’an in Egypt and the Arab world, and was nominated To be a member of the committee preparing the series of the Holy Qur’an in the sisterly country of Libya.

Abdul Karim praised the UAE’s interest in the art of Arabic calligraphy and the establishment of its own exhibitions, such as: Dubai Exhibition for Arabic Calligraphy and Sharjah Forum for Arabic Calligraphy, stressing that the UAE is interested in arts in general and Arabic calligraphy in particular, and that it is a pioneer in this field.

He expressed his hope to participate in the Sharjah Arab Calligraphy Forum, stressing that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, pays special care and attention to the art of Arabic calligraphy and its creators to advance the language of the Qur’an and the Arab and Islamic arts, wishing that he would receive support to develop his talent, especially In light of the high prices and scarcity of tools needed for this ancient art in the villages of Upper Egypt.

He said, “I hope to honor the participation in the Qur’an of the sisterly UAE, whose leaders and people we love, respect and admire.”

Abdul Karim noted that his memorization of the Noble Qur’an was credited with the development of his level in Arabic calligraphy, pointing out that he continued training and training to improve his performance in Arabic calligraphy, until last February he obtained an official license to write the Qur’an from the sheikh and captain of the Egyptian calligraphers Khudair Al-Borsaidi, who supported and encouraged him After a two-year continuous training period on Naskh script, thus becoming the first and smallest license to write the Qur’an in Egypt and the world.

Abdul Karim emphasized that writing the Qur’an is very difficult and accurate, and that when he begins to write verses of the Qur’an he becomes in another kingdom for greatness and the word of God Almighty, indicating that he participated in many local and international exhibitions, and he won the first place in the university’s art centers exhibition in the Arabic Calligraphy Department. He trained South Valley University students in Arabic calligraphy, and was honored 4 times by the university, as his professors encouraged him.

The Qur’an of Libya

Regarding his candidacy to participate in writing the Qur’an of Libya, Abdul Karim said: “I was selected as a member of the committee for preparing and writing the series of sciences of the noble Qur’an in the State of Libya, as the committee was looking for calligraphers who would participate in writing its own Qur’an, and after presenting models to me to the head of the committee, my choice was approved to become The youngest member of this committee ».

A talent for mastery

Abdul Karim spoke to “The Weekly Union” about his beginning with the talent of mastering Arabic calligraphy, indicating that the beginning was before he joined the elementary school in Upper Egypt as a child, as his parents were keen to improve his handwriting and train him on it.

He added: “My mother was of great credit for developing my skills in Arabic calligraphy, until I became distinguished with good calligraphy among my colleagues at an early age, and I worked on developing this talent on my own without a teacher or teacher of calligraphy, and I tried hard to access new and advanced information and methods for training on Arabic calligraphy. I am in high school. ”