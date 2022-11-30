The number of lakes on Earth has increased substantially in the past decades, according to a unique global survey that located 3.4 million of them. There has been a particular increase in the number of small bodies of water emitting large amounts of greenhouse gases. The study is of great importance for the planet’s carbon account, global ecosystems and human access to water resources, say scientists from the University of Copenhagen and other higher education institutions who have prepared a more accurate and detailed map.

Bacteria and fungi that feed on dead plants and animals at the bottom of a lake emit large amounts of carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and other gases. Some of these end up in the atmosphere. This mechanism makes these bodies act as greenhouse gas factories.

In fact, the researchers say in a statement, freshwater probably account for 20 percent of all global emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuels into the atmosphere. Forecasts suggest that climate change will cause lakes to emit an increasing proportion of greenhouse gases.

Between 1984 and 2019, the surface of the lakes in the world grew by more than 46 thousand square kilometers, similar to the surface of Denmark, with which the emissions of these gases increased.

It’s just one of the reasons why it’s important to know how many and how big these lakes are, as well as how they develop. Until now that information was unknown.

The researchers made the map using high-resolution satellite imagery combined with artificial intelligence.

“Among other things, our new knowledge about the extent and dynamics of lakes allows us to better estimate their potential for carbon emissions,” explains Jing Tang, assistant professor in the Department of Biology and co-author of the study, which is published in Nature. Communications.

According to the study, the annual increase in carbon dioxide emissions from the lakes over the period is 4.8 teragrams (10 to the power of 12 trillion) of carbon, which is equivalent to the increase in UK emissions in 2012.

Since 1984 more and more small lakes have appeared. The number of these is especially important according to the researchers, because they are the ones that emit the greatest amount of greenhouse gases in relation to their size. Although small lakes represent only 15 percent of the total lake area, they account for 25 percent of carbon dioxide and 37 percent of methane emissions. In addition, they also contribute to 45 percent and 59 percent of the net increases in carbon dioxide and methane emissions from the lake, respectively, during 1984-2019.

“Small bodies of water emit a disproportionate amount of greenhouse gases, because they usually accumulate more organic matter, and also because they tend to be superficial. This makes it easier for them to rise into the atmosphere,” adds Jing Tang.

“At the same time, they are much more sensitive to changes in climate and weather, as well as human disturbance. As a result, their sizes and the chemistry of the water fluctuate greatly,” he adds in a statement.

The mapping also reveals that there are two main reasons for the appearance of many new lakes on Earth: climate change and human activities. Reservoirs account for more than half of the increase in lake area, that is, artificial lakes. The other half is created mainly by melting glaciers or thawing permafrost.

According to the researchers, the new data set offers a range of regional and global applications.

“I sent our new estimates to the people responsible for calculating the global carbon budget, the ones behind the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports,” Jing Tang concluded.