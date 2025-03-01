Although Wojciech Szczesny (34) began playing little football, that was not his first sport. In fact, FC Barcelona goalkeeper began in the world of living room dances. A discipline he practiced when he was 7 years old and contrasted with another of his hobbies: that of javelin launch. At that time, it was already tall and quite rigid. But football carried it inside. His father, Maciej Szczesny, was a goalkeeper and international with Poland. His brother, Jan, also put on his gloves and militates in the modest Gwardia of Warsaw, team of the seventh Polish division. Szczesny, tempted by family gloves, started 14 years in the Agrykola in Warsaw, at 15 passed to Legia and the 16 went to Arsenal. Father and children keep a surprising resemblance. Marked features, pronounced nose and penetrating look.

In the Barcelona Sports City they define him as a peculiar guy – the goalkeepers usually have that profile – who likes to joke. But it also has a cold mentality. The one that brings out when you train, compete or make mistakes. “It seems that everything happens. But it is the opposite, ”they insist.

That character was forged mainly when he militated in Arsenal, a team that reached 16 years. He had 18 when, while he exercised in the gymnasium of the facilities of the London team, the two forearms fractured. That injury forced him to spend five months and marked his temperament. But he returned stronger mentally. With this marked and overwhelming personality, he managed to take ownership from two contrasted goalkeepers like Allison in Rome and Buffon, in Juventus. It does not hide. In fact, it presumes it.

The goalkeeper communicates with the English costume and relies on the Lewandowski Polish contact network

The artistic vein has always accompanied him. In Arsenal he dared to play the piano. And when he announced his retirement from football leaving Juventus, he did not rule out studying architecture. While meditating, he played golf in Marbella, ate pizza, drank beer and shot a documentary about his life. But Barça called him. Or rather. His friend Robert Lewandowski, who convinced him when Ter Stegen was injured that he had to take a last chance.

Szczesny’s family

Szczesny turned his bags and traveled with his wife, the Ukrainian Marina Luczenko (35) and the two children of marriage: Liam, who was born in 2018 and Noelia, from 2024. They settled in Castelldefels. Luczenko also has an artistic vein. He grew up in Poland, studied piano and won some competitions until he was a recognized singer in the country. In 2013, a polyp was detected in the vocal cords that forced him to stop. He was already dating Szczesny, who in 2017 wrote a love song for his wife’s second album Gone.





The family also has a dog called NALA . A poodle that was lost on February 10 by Castelldefels beach. To locate it they even facilitated the contact of a trusted person who had to change the number when NALA It was located.

The Lewandowski family has been the great support of the Szczesny in these first months in Barcelona. They were seen also sharing anecdotes with the Polish environment of the Lewandowski at the inauguration of the Anna Lewandowska gym. In fact, Szczesny has relied a lot on that network of contacts. Unlike the majority of soccer players, it lacks an army of people working for him. Another feature that differentiates it from the rest.





In the offices they do not rule out renewing him, but there is still no firm decision taken

Keep smoking your vaper. He communicates in English with the costumes. It also speaks Italian. And he has Lewandowski, with whom he speaks Polish and helps him to make him understand. He has strengthened as a titular goalkeeper and in the offices do not rule out his continuity for next year. Szczesny has not yet decided.





Instead, it is clear that he will not play with Poland again. But it has a very good relationship with the coach, Michał Probierz, who has traveled several times to Barcelona. Both share their fondness for golf. Probierz, just like Flick, thinks that Szczesny gives Barça that dose of authenticity and veteran necessary. In fact, the goalkeeper who will turn 35 in April, is the first piece of a spine that forms with Iñigo Martínez, Jong and Lewandowski. At the moment, he already adds 12 consecutive games defending the Blaugrana goal. The balance is 10 wins, two draws and six goals to zero.