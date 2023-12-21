The worlds of camels…human feelings and stereotypes!
Writer and journalist Abdullah Mezer’s relationship with camels goes back to a few years ago, when he began writing articles in the cinematic and cultural field for the “Camel” magazine published in Abu Dhabi at the time, and especially after the article he published about the film “Tears of a She-Camel” issued in 2004, where he began reading some Books about camels, watch other films about them, meet camel herders and camel trainers, and correspond with other people related to this field.
As his readings, observations, and knowledge expanded, Mayzer became more and more amazed by this world, which at its core contains many details, paradoxes, and complexities, to discover the human side inherent in camels, extrapolating human behaviors in relation to the various camel situations. The book consists of four parts: the image of camels in cinema, dialogues, stories about camels and humans, and readings in books about camels.
In the first part, the author presents cinematic and documentary scenes, through which he reviews the image of camels, their relationship with their herders, and the feelings that people experience in harsh desert environments, whether in Mongolia, Australia, India, Balochistan, or Africa. Under the title “The Camel Lady,” the author takes us around the dramatic film “Paths,” released in 2013 by director John Wran, starring Mia Wasikowska and Adam Driver. It is adapted from a memoir bearing the same title by Australian writer Robin Davidson, who recorded the trip she took in Western Australia. When she was in her twenties, she decided to rebuild herself on a long journey during which she would cross nearly three thousand kilometers into the vast and barren Australian desert, accompanied by four camels and a dog.
Preparing for the trip required her to practice handling camels, as she learned a lot from Afghan Muslim camel trainers who migrated to Australia mainly to drive and care for camels. Robin loved her beauty like a mother loves her child, and she would sleep next to her, indulge in conversations with her, and sometimes cry over her, sobbing with great emotion…which is evident through a beautiful sequence of film shots. But how did camels, animals native to the Arabian Desert, reach Australia? A question answered by a documentary film entitled “The History of Camel Herders in Australia,” which the author introduces us to, saying that it provides an extensive introductory cinematic reading of how camels arrived in Australia, who was herding them, and how these creatures, known for their stamina and calmness, were the best ships and boats. Across the vast Australian desert.
The vast relationship between humans and camels deepens with daily communication, which is embodied in the documentary film “Askwa” (The Beautiful), where we see how the camel “Askwa” became a friend and companion of the Balushi “Kinar,” who cannot imagine the harshness of his life without this camel of Arab origin who was born in… His father is in Balochistan after her parents were transferred there from the Arabian Peninsula.
There are many beautiful dialogues and warm moments in the film, as Kanar speaks, remembering the words of his late father: If you get lost in the desert, Kanar, Askua will lead you to the right path. Never worry, my son, and leave it to Askua, for she will take you home on her own. In the Tahar Desert, or the Great Indian Desert, there live tribes whose most important characteristic is their interest in camels, and this is evident from the documentary film “Father of the Camels,” which was written and directed by Jerome Gessel Overt, which tells us about one of the tribes of this desert, which is the Rahbari tribe, which believes that it was sent to this desert. The land is to be at the service of camels, as these creatures form the backbone of their lives.
The author also introduces us to the film “The Heavenly Camel,” by its author and director, Yuri Feng, which depicts life in an isolated area of the Russian desert, by focusing on the camel herders there. The relationship between humans and camels in this film is exceptional, lively and warm, and it embodies the bond between members of a nomadic family in the Kalmyk plains (southern Russia) and their camel (Mara), whom they treat as if she were a member of the family. The 2019 film “Barkida” introduces camels to Indian Tamil drama for the first time, as Abdullah Mizer explains to us that the plot of this film is based primarily on the story of the hero Rathnam and his young camel, in a way that clearly reflects the spiritual bond shared between humans and camels.
Finally, the dramatic documentary film “Tears of a Camel” revolves around the feelings of motherhood and the Mongolian desert heritage, by telling the story of a Bedouin family consisting of four generations that owns 60 heads of camels. But the family will be distressed after the camel “Timi” had difficulty giving birth to her newborn, and when she gave birth with difficulty, her voice was white and different from the rest of the camels, which constituted a psychological shock for the mother camel, who began to separate herself from her newborn, turning away from him, refusing to breastfeed him. After exhausting all means, the family decided to resort to an ancient tribal ritual, which is to use music, singing, and stroking the camel’s back and neck in a soft way so that it accepts its calf under the sweet musical rhythms and legendary singing songs. The mother camel appears tense, but with the effect of the music on her ears and the tenderness she feels from her owners, she surrenders to her baby and tears flow from her eyes, as if she had wanted to feed him since his birth, but something inside her was preventing her and pushing her away without her will.
The author moves us to the second part of his book, and he includes some dialogues with camel herders and trainers who realized the importance of these creatures in human lives, and the exceptional potential they can offer on many levels. This includes a dialogue with Australian Osborne Russell, who embarked on a long journey for which he prepared for 13 years, and which took him two years, leaving his job as a university professor to devote himself to training camels with his wife, Tara.
The second dialogue was conducted by the author with Hannah Pierce, who was famous in Australia for her care of camels and her use of techniques to communicate with camels using body language. The third interview was with the American Clark McNichol, who suffered from an illness, then discovered that part of her treatment was drinking camel milk, so she wrote a book about her experience.
The third part of the book contains examples of the role of camels in changing marginalized communities in Africa and Asia, and how they helped improve their economic resources, including that climate change affected the lives of people in Kenya and forced them to return to camel breeding to earn a living, and camel milk also played a role. In enhancing the status of women there. The author reviews aspects of the violations suffered by camels, citing a report by Indian journalist Parul Agrawal about the attacks against camels in her country, and how they harm the feelings of their breeders in the Rajasthan region.
In a chapter entitled “Camel Whispers in California,” the author discusses the story of American Gil Riegels and his role in changing the negative stereotype about camels in the United States. The oldest book on camels in the United States, as Abdullah Mizer mentions in the fourth part of his book, was by the American diplomat George Marsh, who wrote it in 1856. We find a comprehensive summary of it in “A Journey in the Worlds of Camels and Man,” in addition to other Western books that dealt with it. The physical nature of camels, written by researchers in the field of camels and livestock.
Finally, the author concludes his book by providing a brief and focused summary of “The Encyclopedia of the Camel Family in the Countries and Continents of the World,” by its author, Marzouq bin Muhammad Al-Annah, which constitutes great importance in the field of camel care and breeding, along with other books and numerous cinematic, media, and scientific works… all of which have contributed to Changing the stereotype about camels.
Muhammad Al-Muna
The book: A journey into the worlds of camels and humans.
Author: Abdullah Mizer
Publisher: Dar Al-Muhit Publishing Date of publication: 2023
