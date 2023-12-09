Climate change represents a major threat to the safety of the world’s oceans, a threat that is in addition to other ongoing threats resulting from environmental changes caused by human activities. Climate change is causing some serious changes in the oceans, including a rise in the temperature of its waters, a rise in its levels, and an increase in Its acidity.

According to the United Nations Climate Change Organization, the oceans have long borne the brunt of the effects of human-caused global warming, as the largest emitter of carbon on the planet, as the ocean absorbs excess heat and energy emitted from rising greenhouse gas emissions trapped in the Earth’s system.

The oceans are the largest heat sink on the planet, absorbing 90 percent of the excess heat resulting from climate change. They are also a highly efficient carbon disposal tool, absorbing 23 percent of human-caused carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Bank.

The oceans’ absorption of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere increases the acidity of the waters, at the same time that oxygen levels decrease, as well as causing significant changes in the patterns of ocean currents.

According to the World Bank, all of these factors affect the health of the oceans and the species of marine organisms in them, as coral reefs, which are extremely important marine ecosystems, are threatened by the triad of increasing water acidity, rising sea temperatures, and rising water levels.

The World Bank believes that increasing water acidity is also a broader issue because it disrupts carbon sequestration by other species, including molluscs and crustaceans, while changing patterns of ocean currents threaten the exploitation of fish stocks, that is, the number of fish that are born in a given period of time and reach their first stage of development. , with very real and direct impacts on coastal communities that depend on these resources.

According to UN Climate Change, these changes ultimately have a lasting impact on marine biodiversity and the lives and livelihoods of coastal communities and beyond, including about 680 million people living in low-lying coastal areas, and about 2 billion people living in half of the largest cities in the world. In the coastal world, nearly half of the world’s population depends on fish for protein, and about 60 million people work in the fisheries and aquaculture sector worldwide.

The World Bank has developed the Blue Economy approach, which focuses on sustainable and integrated management of coastal and marine areas within the framework of ocean safety. The Global Blue Economy Programme, a multi-donor trust fund, supports governments in their efforts to improve fisheries, address marine pollution, manage coastal resources, and reduce the impacts of key sectors, such as tourism, shipping and marine renewable energy, on ocean health.

The oceans’ contribution to the global economy amounts to $1.5 trillion annually, and this number is expected to double to $3 trillion by 2030.