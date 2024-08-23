Sinner, who failed doping tests, said he was confident in his innocence

The world’s number one tennis player, Italian Jannik Sinner, commented on the situation with failed doping tests. His words are quoted by “Sport-Express”.

The tennis player said he was confident in his innocence. “Those who know me well understand that I have not done and would never do anything that is against the rules. This is a difficult moment for me and my team,” the athlete said.

Sinner had previously avoided disqualification after testing positive twice. His sample on March 10, 2024, showed low levels of a clostebol metabolite. The same drug was found in another sample eight days later.

The Italian explained that the substance had entered his system from a team member who had treated the wound with a spray that is available over the counter in Italy. His results and ranking points from the Indian Wells tournament, where he tested positive, were annulled.