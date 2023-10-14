BFMTV: Louvre suspends work for a day due to bomb threat

The world’s most visited museum, the Louvre in Paris, closed for the day due to bomb threats. About it reports BFMTV channel with reference to the police.

The channel’s source reports that the police have launched an investigation. It is clarified that the suspension of the museum’s work is due to verification measures after France declared the maximum level of terrorist threat.

“Dear visitors, for security reasons, the Louvre Museum is closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14th. People who booked a same-day visit will receive a refund. We thank you for your understanding,” the museum’s press service wrote in Twitter.

Earlier it became known that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to mobilize up to seven thousand Sentinelle fighters (forces involved in anti-terrorism operations) in the country after a man with a knife attacked a school in Arras. On October 13, a man of Chechen origin attacked a school in the French city of Arras.