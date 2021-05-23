Adevinta employees in their offices. ADELA LOCONTE

Among the 18 million users who visit Adevinta Spain’s classified ad platforms each month, there has to be everything. Let’s not forget that a million hours a day are spent hooked on them. Maybe those are the geeks of the cars or the houses, but also the guides that continue to swarm through our country. Many of these rogues went out for walks during the worst of the pandemic. And they surprised the company of Norwegian origin with advertisements in which they sold the backpacks of the food delivery people at home, almost the only ones who could move around the cities at will, or they rented their own dogs by the hour to be able to go out to the Street.

Claims like these were seen in Milanuncios, the company’s smallest and generalist portal -in billing, because in traffic it is the largest-, until the company eliminated them, says Gianpaolo Santorsola, CEO of Adevinta for Spain and Brazil. The owner of Infojobs, Fotocasa, Habitaclia, Cars.net Y Motos.net has its star product on the job offers portal; in fact, Santorsola assures that no other country of the long ten in which the group is present has another leading labor platform like this one. Although, last year, the drop to half of the job vacancies As a result of the pandemic, Fotocasa took the first place by income among Adevinta’s portals.

The 42-year-old Italian economist who has lived in Barcelona for a decade, Gianpa, as his employees call him, he explains: “We were doing very well until the covid arrived. In March 2020 we stopped, we stopped investing in marketing and our billing was affected. The second quarter of last year was the hardest, from there we improved. And this year we are already growing. What is happening is just a bump for the company ”.

Adevinta Spain entered 165 million euros in 2020, 9% less; its gross operating profit (ebitda) dropped 13% to 52.6 million, and its margin over income stood at 32%. Although during the first quarter of 2021 the drop has eased (income and ebitda are down 6%), it has begun to hire (its workforce is 1,190 people) and in March its unique users have touched 21 million. Despite this, Santorsola is aware that he still has a turnover to recover, especially in Infojobs, which went from 50,000 offers a day to 23,000 in one fell swoop and “this week we are around 45,000”. To achieve this, they have launched new functionalities, such as the possibility of evaluating a company as a workplace or the recently released salary search engine, with which they hope that users spend more time connected.

Fotocasa’s case is different. The pandemic triggered a barrage of searches for homes with gardens or terraces or in small municipalities. The portal’s traffic was up 40% last year. And now there is still a lot of interest, according to Santorsola, who also appreciates a surge in second-hand car sales among those who move house and prefer to opt for used cars to save money. They are the two portals that are currently performing the best, according to the executive.

Santorsola believes that the covid will also have positive effects: “The momentum of digitization that has occurred with the pandemic can only go in favor of marketplaces like ours. Many people have discovered online shopping and will no longer turn back. The shopping experience will be increasingly important and there our position is of advantage ”. The company tries to anticipate customer needs and invests in personalization through data and in the support of transactions on its portals.

A giant is born

Adevinta is part of a Norwegian media group with more than 180 years of life that is listed in Oslo and is valued at 10 billion euros. Last year it obtained revenues of 727.2 million euros, 2% below 2019; its operating profit was 6% lower (193.5 million) and its margin 27%. Spain is its second market, behind France, although in a few months it will be the third, the executive advances. “I will have a little less pressure,” he anticipates. “The largest purchase in history in the sector” will have that effect. Adevinta acquired eBay’s classifieds business in the middle of last year for 8 billion euros. “We are about to complete the operation, to double our size and to create the number one group in the world in the classified business. on-line”. Germany will become the most powerful country, followed by France, Spain and the Netherlands.

In national territory this transaction does not affect because eBay was not present. In most countries with both brands, the competition authorities have given the go-ahead, except in the United Kingdom, where the group is trying to sell its companies, and in Austria, which is still pending resolution. Santorsola expects the union to be effective in June. “It will provide many cost synergies, we will have more bargaining power and the organization will be more efficient,” predicts the executive.