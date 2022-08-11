The world’s most famous chain of restaurants added that the reopening of its restaurants in Ukraine symbolizes the country’s return to pre-crisis conditions.

The Ukrainian crisis erupted last February, causing many companies to expect business in both Ukraine and Russia.

McDonald’s pulled out entirely from Russia earlier this year, along with several other brands, in response to military operations in Ukraine.

McDonald’s added that its intention to open its restaurants in Ukraine aims to increase citizens’ sense of normalcy and show support.