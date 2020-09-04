Saudi Aramco is again the most valuable company in the world in terms of market capitalization, according to trading data on the Saudi Arabia exchange Tadawul and on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

During the trading session on September 4, shares of Apple, previously holding the status of the company with the largest capitalization, fell to $ 113.5 per share (6.05 percent). So the total cost is $ 1.9 trillion.

Related materials Fall of titan The dollar has dominated the global economy for decades. Why is his reign coming to an end? Double fat For years, swindlers have deceived entire countries worth billions of euros. Why can they never be found?

At the same time, the capitalization of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, is currently equal to 7.9 trillion Saudi riyals, which is equivalent to $ 2.1 billion.

The decline in the value of Apple shares is dictated by the general collapse of the American stock market, recorded on September 3. The NASDAQ technology index, which includes Apple, fell four percent, the company’s capitalization fell by $ 180 billion, which was a record high in history.

Saudi Aramco began trading on the Saudi Tadawul exchange late last year following its largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. At the moment, five percent of its securities are in free circulation. At the very beginning of trading, its capitalization exceeded two trillion dollars, but subsequently the quotations of securities fell.