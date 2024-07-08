Sloth bear mauls gardener on estate in Valparai, India

In India, a sloth bear attacked and maimed a 58-year-old man. About this writes DT Next.

The attack took place in Valparai, Kerala, early on Thursday, July 4. The sloth bear, considered the most dangerous bear in the world to humans, ambushed a gardener named Lakshmanan on the grounds of an estate in the old quarter of the city. “He was about to start work when the bear came out of the darkness and pounced on him,” said another estate worker.

Hearing Lakshmanan’s loud cries, his colleagues rushed to his aid and managed to drive the bear away. The animal ran into the nearby forest. The man sustained serious injuries. He was initially taken to a nearby hospital but was soon transferred to a private clinic.

Related materials:

Sloth bears are found in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. They can reach 90 centimeters at the shoulder. They feed mainly on ants and termites. Despite their modest size, they are considered one of the most dangerous bears in the world for people.

Earlier it was reported that a black bear attacked a pensioner in Canada and sent him to the hospital. Before the attack, the elderly man heard sounds coming from his garage in the yard and went to check what was going on.