An aerial image from the US Geological Survey showing lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. / AFP

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, has erupted for the first time in forty years. For now it does not threaten the nearest populated areas, but experts maintain that the situation could change “quickly”. “At this time, the lava flows are contained in the summit area and do not threaten communities below the slope,” explains the Hawaii Volcano Observatory in a statement, detailing that the eruption began Yesterday around 11:30 p.m. local time.

Despite the fact that for the moment there would be no danger to the inhabitants, the institute has urged residents to prepare for possible evacuations, since the evolution of lava flows can change “quickly” and move down the slope if they do not are contained in the caldera, that is, the basin at the top of the volcano. The experts have not ruled out that the winds can carry gases and even remains of ash to other more distant areas. The authorities have chosen to close the summit area and several roads, as well as issue a red notice for air navigation in the area.

4,168 meters high



A United States Geological Survey (USGS) webcam on the northern edge of the 4,168-meter-high Mauna Loa summit has shown long, bright eruptive fissures within the volcanic crater.

It should be remembered that Hawaii has six active volcanoes. According to the USGS, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1894. The most recent, in 1984, lasted 22 days and produced lava flows that reached as far as four miles from Hilo, a city of 44,000.