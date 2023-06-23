Rothamsted Research: Amazon forests risk disappearing faster than expected

Against the background of the climate crisis, the Amazon forests may disappear faster than expected. Such a fate for the world’s largest tropical massif predicted researchers at the British scientific center Rothamsted Research in their new work.

20 percent of the world’s ecosystems are also at risk of catastrophic destruction in the coming decades, experts warned. In their judgments, scientists are based on computer models that have shown how environmental and climate crises can reinforce and accelerate each other.

According to the researchers, the collapse of ecosystems could happen very soon. “We may indeed be the last generation to reach the Amazon rainforest. Previous studies of environmental tipping points have assumed significant social and economic costs no earlier than the mid-21st century. The results of our research show that these problems can arise much earlier.” declared one of the leaders of the study, Professor Simon Wilcock.

At the same time, the scientist added that it was possible to detect positive aspects in what was happening. As it turned out, small changes can lead to both large negative consequences and trigger positive changes.

Earlier in Brazil, they came up with an unusual way to save the forests of the Amazon. The country’s authorities have launched a social program under which poor families will receive payment for their work to preserve and protect this ecosystem.