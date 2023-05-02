Home page World

The North Sea is to become the “green power plant of Europe”. By 2050, wind energy should be 300 gigawatts – that’s what the heads of government of nine countries decided.

Ostend – Wind energy from the North Sea is set to boom in the future. At the second North Sea Summit on Monday (April 24), the heads of government of nine countries signed a declaration on the expansion of wind farms off the North Sea coast – this should make it the greenest power plant in Europe. “With the North Sea, we have the energy powerhouse practically on our doorstep,” said Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The North Sea should soon play a major role power supply contribute to Europe.

Offshore wind farms in the North Sea: 300 gigawatts by 2050 – that corresponds to the output of 200 nuclear power plants

The construction of offshore wind turbines in the North Sea is to be promoted. The goal is an output of 120 gigawatts by 2030. By 2050, even 300 gigawatts are to be generated in the North Sea. For comparison: An average nuclear power plant has a rated output of around 1.4 gigawatts – the capacity of the North Sea wind farm could generate as much energy as around 200 nuclear power plants after expansion.

According to Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, 300 million households could be supplied with this energy. The task now is to implement these goals. “This means that we have to standardize, that we have to work together better, that we have to synchronize the supply chains.” It’s about making Europe independent on energy issues and keeping the industry. In total, heads of government from nine countries were represented alongside Germany and Belgium also the Netherlands, France, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg and Great Britain. Industry representatives were also present.

“We as Europeans take our destiny into our own hands,” said De Croo. The only way to make real progress in the transition to a green economy is for European countries to work together. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Ostend Declaration would “give us the momentum we need to embark on the path to climate neutrality”.

Largest power plant in the world is being built: offshore wind power in the North Sea is to supply Europe. © agrarmotive/Imago

Wind energy: Bureaucracy and grid expansion must be adjusted

There is still a lot to do, Scholz emphasized at the meeting. “We have to get faster,” said the SPD politician. “We can’t lose any more time when identifying areas, obtaining permits, and building plants and networks.” Many laws in the EU and in Germany must be changed to allow for expansion renewable energy to boost. In addition, it is helpful that the industry North Seasummit is represented, because decisions must now also be made in the company headquarters.

The Federal Chancellor explained that the expansion of the network must also proceed just as quickly as the expansion of production. Because the industrial centers are often not on the coast. “The power lines are the lifelines of Europe. We no longer produce energy just for ourselves, but also for our neighbors and vice versa,” he said.

Nordsee-Energie: Industry representatives are pushing for financial aid

In order to achieve the goal, sufficient funds must be mobilized, explained the political officer of the WindEurope association, Pierre Tardieu, before the summit in Ostend. “Quite a lot of money goes into innovation, but investments must also be made in existing production structures in order to double or triple capacity,” he emphasised. Most recently, the EU Commission had set the necessary funds for wind power at 800 billion euros.

The expansion of offshoreWind energy came to Germany and the EU only slowly. According to the Belgian government, the nine countries generated around 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy last year. Around 8 gigawatts came from Germany, most of it from the North Sea. France, Norway and Ireland, on the other hand, each produced significantly less than 1 gigawatt. (HK/dpa/AFP)