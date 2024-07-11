IDC: Lenovo Becomes Largest PC Manufacturer With 22.7 Percent Share

Chinese corporation Lenovo has been named the largest manufacturer of personal computers (PCs) in the second quarter of 2024. This is stated in report International Data Corporation (IDC).

During the specified period, the IT giant delivered 14.7 million units of equipment to the global market, receiving a share of 22.7 percent. HP was in second place with a share of 21.1 percent, and Dell was in third place with a share of 15.5 percent. Apple and Acer were below.

Apple Inc. showed the biggest growth over the past year. The American company won a share of 8.8 percent, shipments grew by 20.8 percent – a record for the second quarter of 2024.

Overall, 64.9 million PC units were shipped to the market, up 3 percent from the second quarter of 2023. The PC market posted its second quarter of growth after seven consecutive quarters of decline, analysts said.

“Make no mistake, the PC market, like other technology markets, is going to be tough in the near term,” said Ryan Reith, vice president of IDC’s Worldwide Device Trackers group. He attributed the strong demand at the moment to the excitement around AI-enabled PCs.

In June, Hewlett-Packard (HP) executives noticed a decline in paper printing requests from customers, saying consumers were using printers less frequently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.