First, it was the ski resorts that were unable to operate due to the climate crisis. Now, the world’s largest outdoor ice rink is facing the possibility of a completely closed season due to a lack of ice.

Confirmed by Guinness as the largest naturally frozen ice rink in the world, the Rideau Canal skating rink in Ottawa, Canada, receives more than one million visitors a year. The 78km track is actually part of the Rideau Canal, a 200km UNESCO World Heritage Site that connects Ottawa to Lake Ontario and the St. Louis River. Lawrence.

Every year, usually from the beginning of January to the beginning of March, about a million people flock to the place to skate or walk along it. Its opening dates, however, are always dependent on the weather. The rink is open to the public when the ice is at least 30 centimeters thick. That kind of thickness needs 10 to 14 days of “consecutive cold weather,” according to the National Capital Commission, which manages the site.

For this task, “cold” is defined as -10°C to -20°C. The pros prepare for the start of the skating season by flooding the (already deep) ice to thicken it even further. But this year there isn’t enough ice to create the skate park.

Ottawa is experiencing one of the warmest winters ever, as temperatures in the usually very cold capital have remained mild. As climate change accelerates, winters are getting warmer around the world. The past eight years have been the hottest on record on Earth.