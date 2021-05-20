Images from the European satellite Copernicus show that an iceberg the size of the island of Mallorca broke off Antarctica, the European Space Agency confirmed. The block of ice, called A-76, is the largest iceberg in the world.

Paris (AFP)

The largest iceberg in the world, equivalent to almost half of Puerto Rico, separated from the Ronne ice floe in Antarctica, according to images from a satellite of the European Copernicus program, the European Space Agency confirmed.

The iceberg named A-76, about 170 km long by 25 km wide and a total area of ​​4,320 km2, was adrift in the Weddell Sea, according to an agency statement released on Wednesday.

The detachment was initially observed by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), a British research body for the polar zones that has a base nearby.

Until now, the largest iceberg in the world was the A-23A, with an area of ​​3,380 km2, also adrift in the Weddell Sea, according to ESA.





The images of the immense A-76 ice block were taken by the Sentinel-1 satellite, within the framework of the European Earth observation program Copernicus.

According to the US National Ice Center, the A-76 iceberg began to separate on May 13 from the Ronne pack.

Icebergs are traditionally baptized with a letter that corresponds to the area of ​​Antarctica where they were first detected, followed by a number.

The formation of icebergs is a natural process in which the warming of the air and the oceans accelerates, according to scientists.

Other giant icebergs have broken away as warming accelerates in Antarctica

The British polar station located on Brunt’s ice pack, also in the Weddell Sea, witnessed the breaking of a 1,270 km2 iceberg last February.

In November 2020, another giant iceberg, which had been the largest in the world when it lifted off in 2017, came dangerously close to a remote island in the South Atlantic, threatening penguin and seal colonies.

This A68 iceberg detached itself from a gigantic ice shelf, called Larsen C, depriving it of 12% of its surface and thus making it more unstable. Other parts of this barrier at the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula disintegrated in 1995 and 2002.

The planet has warmed more than 1 ° C since the pre-industrial era due to greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activities. But Antarctica warmed twice as fast.