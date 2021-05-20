The world’s largest iceberg has disintegrated in Antarctica

The European Space Agency (ESA) reported that a massive iceberg has separated from the western side of the Rhone escarpment.

Glacier, in the Widdell Sea, Antarctica.

The size of the glacier, known as A-76, is about 4,320 square kilometers, making it currently the largest in the world.

The glacier was seen in recent satellite images taken by the “Copernicus Sentinel-1” mission, with a length of about 170 kilometers and a width of 25 kilometers, which is slightly larger than the Spanish island of Majorca.

The British Antarctic Survey monitored the iceberg, and this was confirmed by the US National Ice Center using “Copernicus Sentinel-1” images.