For more than 30 years, the world’s largest iceberg was trapped in Antarctica. Five times the size of the land surface of New York City and more than 400 meters deep, The giant chunk of ice finally broke off in 2020 and began a slow drift towards the Southern Ocean.

Now, A23aas it is known, is spinning on its axis. After leaving Antarctic waters, The iceberg was caught in a vortex over a seamountImagine a chunk of ice about 3,900 square kilometers in area and 440 meters deep spinning so slowly and steadily that it rotates completely upside down over the course of about 24 days.

The iceberg is spinning near the South Orkney Islands, about 600 kilometres northeast of the Antarctic Peninsula, “maintaining a rotation of 15 degrees per day“We are very excited about this,” the British Antarctic Survey, the UK’s polar research institute, said on social media.

“It’s basically just there spinning and it’s going to melt very slowly as long as it’s there,” said Alex Brearley, a physical oceanographer and head of the British Antarctic Survey’s Open Oceans research group. “What we don’t know is how quickly this will come out.”

A23a has been embroiled in drama from the beginning, a trait he learned from his berg-father.

A23, which was even larger than A23a, was one of three icebergs that broke off from the Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986. At the time, A23 was home to a Soviet research facility and researchers had to abandon it. A23a broke off later that year and landed in the Weddell Sea, where it would remain for 34 years.

In 2020, A23a finally broke free and last December began to leave Antarctic waters on a journey across the Southern Ocean. It took Brearley and a research vessel nearly a day to circle it in December. “It looks like dirt, that’s the only way to describe it,” Brearley said.

The iceberg is located in an area of ​​the Southern Ocean known as the Iceberg Alley. Large icebergs typically travel rapidly there and are pulled in by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, the world’s largest ocean current. Over time, they are pushed eastward into warmer waters, where they begin to melt and disintegrate. Brearley described the transition as “a bath of warm water” just a couple of degrees above freezing.

But A23a became trapped in what is known as a Taylor plume, a current that forms around seamounts. The standard flow diverges around the seamount and creates a stagnant cylinder of fluid above the seamount, slowly swirling the water counterclockwise around the mound.

The mound A23a is hovering over is about 100 kilometers in diameter and rises from the depths of the seabed to a height of about 1,000 meters, Brearley said, calling it “a very cool geophysical phenomenon.”

It’s unknown how often these Taylor columns form or how often icebergs get stuck in them, he said. It’s also not clear how long the iceberg will remain in place. Melting icebergs that originate from floating ice shelves like A23a don’t contribute significantly to global sea level rise, Brearley said, because the ice is already floating in the ocean.

He pointed to a 2015 study that observed a robotic float, part of a fleet of instruments that drift on ocean currents to measure water temperature, trapped in a Taylor plume for four years northeast of A23a’s current location. If A23a spends a long time in the vortex, the iceberg could melt significantly and affect plankton and other organisms in the marine food chain in the area.Brearley said.

He referred to a slogan used among glaciologists: What happens in Antarctica doesn’t stay in Antarctica. “This is one of the ways Antarctica reaches out to the rest of the world,” Brearley said.