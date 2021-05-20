A block of ice larger than the island of Mallorca has detached from the Antarctic continent, in the Weddell Sea, generating the largest iceberg in the world, as reported by the European Space Agency (THAT, for its acronym in English).

The gigantic iceberg, which has received the name of A-76, has been identified thanks to the images sent by the two satellites Copernicus inside the Sentinel 1 mission. The ice sheet is 175 kilometers long and 25 kilometers wide, bringing the total area to 4,320 square kilometers. The island of Mallorca, used as a reference to compare the extension is 3,640 square kilometers.

The A-76 has broken away from the Ronne ice shelf and outnumbered all those currently floating in ocean waters. The largest, before the formation of this gigantic block of ice, was A-23A, which is also in the Weddell Sea and occupies 3,380 square kilometers.

Icebergs are named after the Antarctic quadrant in which they are originally sighted, followed by a sequential letter. If the ice mass subsequently breaks apart, each fraction adds a sequential letter to its name.

The British Antarctic Survey has been the institution that has detected the enormous mass of ice in the images sent by Copernicus, information that has also been confirmed by the National Ice Center in Maryland (USA).

The emergence of icebergs from the Ronne Antarctic shelf and others is a natural phenomenon, but its size and the frequency of the formation of these plates leads scientists at the National Ice Center to think that it is an effect of global warming.

Ted Scambos, a glaciologist at the University of Colorado, considers this link between climate change and iceberg formation premature. The Ronne Ice Shelf, like the Ross, are huge floating ice sheets that connect to the Antarctic continent. “They have behaved in a stable, almost periodic way in the past. The ice was already floating in the sea, so it will not alter the level of the ocean, “he told Reuters.

In October 2019, an iceberg measuring about 1,580 square kilometers, the size of the island of Gran Canaria, also broke off the Amery ice shelf, the third largest in Antarctica.

Also the European Space Agency last year captured the images of the separation of a gigantic iceberg, of about 300 square kilometers, from the Pine Island Antarctic Glacier.

