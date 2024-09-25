The Milpa Alta Mayor’s Officefrom Mexico City, is preparing to try to break a Guinness record when preparing the world’s largest enmolada during the opening of the 47th edition of the National Mole Fair, which will be held from October 4 to 27 in San Pedro Atocpan.

The dish will have between 80 and 90 meters long and will be cooked on October 4the opening date of the event, according to the president of the Organizing Committee of the Fair, Juan Manuel Cordero.

Víctor Manuel Vanegas, mayor of Milpa Alta, stressed that with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, they will seek to register this achievement in the Guinness Records. In a press conference, the mayor stressed the importance of this feat in the framework of an event that has been traditional for the region since 1977.

Go get your free piece of enmolada!

The enmolada will not only stand out for its size, but also for the speed of its assembly. The organizers also intend to break the record for serving it in less than five minutes.Once achieved, the dish will be distributed free of charge among attendees.

The National Mole Fair is one of the most important events in Milpa Alta and will take place at kilometer 17.5 of the Xochimilco-Oaxtepec highway. During the 24 days of the fair, around 120 thousand visitors are expected, a notable figure although lower compared to the 280 thousand attendees of previous editions.

This event not only seeks to promote the culinary tradition of San Pedro Atocpan, but also to strengthen the local economy. During the fair, 24 restaurants will be set up offering a variety of moles, including pipián, green mole, encacahuatado and the famous almond mole, typical of the area.