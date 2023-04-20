More than 3,000 experts from 38 countries have taken part since Wednesday in Tallinn in the world’s largest cyber security training, according to a statement from the NATO Cooperative Cyber ​​Defense Center of Excellence based in the Estonian capital.

The participants in the four-day operation, dubbed “closed shields,” will protect information systems “from attacks and will be trained to make tactical and strategic decisions in critical situations.”

“In addition to defending systems, teams must report incidents, implement strategic decisions, and solve forensic, legal and informational problems,” the statement continued.

“Closed Shields is a training exercise pitting an offensive red team against defensive blue teams made up of member states of the Cooperative Cyber ​​Defense Center of Excellence and partner countries,” the statement read.

The Cooperative Center of Excellence for Cyber ​​Defense, which was established in Tallinn in 2010, is a NATO-accredited research and training center concerned with training, research and consulting in the field of cyber security.