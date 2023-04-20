The participants in the four-day operation, dubbed “Closed Shields”, will protect information systems “from attacks and will be trained to make tactical and strategic decisions in critical situations.”

“In addition to defending systems, teams must also report incidents, implement strategic decisions, and solve forensic, legal and informational problems,” the statement added.

“Closed Shields is a training exercise pitting an offensive red team against defensive blue teams made up of member states of the Cooperative Cyber ​​Defense Center of Excellence and partner countries,” the statement read.

“The past year has shown us how important the cyber defense force is,” said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkor, referring to the Ukrainian war.

He added that “Ukraine possesses strong digital competencies, which means that its country can continue to provide basic digital services even in times of war,” stressing that “such exercises are essential for continued resilience.”

The Cooperative Center of Excellence for Cyber ​​Defense, which was established in Tallinn in 2010, is a NATO-accredited research and training center concerned with training, research and consulting in the field of cyber security.