The world’s largest computer gaming trade show, Gamescom, kicked off in Cologne, Germany, attracting more than 4,000 spectators to its Opening Night Live event on Tuesday night. The showcase featured new games such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Dying Light: The Beast, giving attendees a sneak peek at future releases set in historical and epic themes.

Other exhibition halls are set to open on Wednesday morning, where visitors will be able to access the various pavilions of the exhibiting companies. Gamescom is an open trade fair, and tickets are available for purchase. Saturday’s tickets are already sold out. The annual event will conclude on Sunday. The annual Gamescom attracts hundreds of thousands of game fans to Cologne. Gamers get the chance to try out new games. Last year, 26 countries and regions set up public pavilions, while this year the number has increased to 37. More than 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries are registered for this year’s show, an increase of 15 percent compared to last year, when 320,000 visitors from all over the world attended.