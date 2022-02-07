Major international companies have not kept their promises to save the planet and have failed in their plans to fight climate change. About it informs BBC, citing a New Climate Institute report.

The New Climate Institute and Carbon Market Watch have monitored the climate change strategies of 25 companies, including Google, Amazon, Ikea, Apple and Nestle. According to the study, all companies distort their reporting on combating climate change.

In the course of the study, “honesty” ratings were assigned. None of the companies received a “high integrity” rating. Factors assessed included annual disclosure of emissions data; division into emission sources; and disclosure in an understandable manner. The firms analyzed alone account for 5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the report.

Related materials:

The study says that most of the companies will only be able to reduce emissions by 40 percent. At the same time, the strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions say that Google has promised to abandon carbon emissions by 2030, and IKEA has promised to become “climate positive” by 2030. Emissions are created from transporting goods to energy used in factories or stores. Also, the carbon footprint is left from growing crops or cutting down trees.

Only three out of 25 companies have come close to reducing their carbon emissions by 90 percent. These are Maersk, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom. Study author Thomas Day said that there is a big gap between what companies say and reality, so it will be difficult for the consumer to determine the truth. “Ambitious-sounding company headlines too often have no basis in fact,” he added. Many firms have not included emissions in their climate strategy that are indirectly related to their operations. For example, 70 percent of Apple’s climate footprint is generated by the energy consumption of consumers using phones, laptops and other Apple products.

Using satellites, scientists have detected more than 1,800 methane super-emissions from oil and gas fields around the world. One of the countries that carry out the largest greenhouse emissions is Russia.