The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) was the target of a cyber attack on Wednesday (8.Nov.2023). According to the Financial Timesthe Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association informed members that ICBC was hit by an attack ransomwarewhich paralyzes a computer system and requests a payment to be released.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the attack ransomware was felt in the North American market. The ICBC he said that the negotiations were cleared on Thursday (Nov 9).

As of August, China held $805.4 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds, according to the Treasury Department. It is the 2nd largest debt holder in the US, after Japan.

The Chinese bank said the affected systems were disconnected and isolated to “contain the incident“, and that other national and foreign affiliated institutions were not affected.

“ICBC has been conducting a thorough investigation and progressing its recovery efforts with the support of its professional team of information security experts. ICBC also reported this incident to authorities.”declared ICBC.

See also Helicopter missing in the Amazon: 'Thank you for not giving up', says pilot after rescue CORRECTION 11.nov.2023 (0h31) – unlike the post above reported, China held $805.4 billion – not $805.4 million – in US Treasury bonds in August. The text has been corrected and updated.



#worlds #largest #bank #suffered #hacker #attack #Wednesday