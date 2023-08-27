The world’s largest arms suppliers began to transfer business to Japan

The world’s largest arms suppliers are moving their Asian business en masse to Japan as Tokyo prepares to increase defense budgets, informs Nikkei Asia edition.

In particular, the British company BAE Systems is going to transfer the oversight of its operations in Asia from Malaysia to a Japanese office by the end of the year, and the American company Lockheed Martin has already moved its Asian headquarters from Singapore to Japan. In addition, the French company Thales has teamed up with the Japanese Mitsubishi in the development and production of mine detectors.

Journalists note that such an influx of defense companies from other countries can cause great damage to local manufacturers, which are barely “breaking even”.

In early August, another agency, Kyodo, reported that the Japanese Defense Ministry could request a record 7 trillion yen ($48.92 billion) defense budget for fiscal year 2024. In addition, Japan recently expanded the list of military equipment allowed for export. Journalists attribute the actions of the authorities to the deteriorating security situation in East Asia.

At the end of June, Japan’s Ministry of Defense released its annual report, which pointed out that Russia had become “the only and immediate threat” to the security of Europe. Tokyo is concerned about “Russia’s foreign activities, its military tendencies and strategic engagement with China.” In addition, the growing activity of Moscow in the Kuril Islands is alarming. The Ministry of Defense is dissatisfied with the deployment of Russian military equipment on the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai, which Tokyo calls its “northern territories”.