Emirates, Air India, ANA, Japan Airlines and others have canceled some flights to some US cities due to the placement of 5G towers near airports. About it writes The Verge.

The largest airlines in the world have stated that the use of C-band networks may adversely affect the operation of some devices on board aircraft, especially on Boeing 777 liners. Air Lines, Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa, Air India, Singapore Airlines and Austrian Airlines are replacing hundreds of aircraft flying to the US.

It is noted that carriers refer to a specific statement by Boeing management, which warned that 5G signals could interfere with the radio altimeter of the company’s aircraft.

Earlier in January, it was reported that the heads of American airlines wrote a letter to the White House, stating the dangers of building 5G towers near airports. According to them, the deployment of 5G can cause malfunctions in the aircraft’s instruments, so it is necessary to place the towers at a distance of at least three kilometers from the runways.