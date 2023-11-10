Surgeons in New York performed the world’s first whole eye transplant on a human.

Surgeons at NYU Langone Health in New York have performed the world’s first whole eye transplant into a human. This is reported by Reuters.

Until now, doctors have only been able to transplant the cornea. “The fact that we transplanted an eye is a huge step forward,” said Eduardo D. Rodriguez, who led the team of doctors.

The patient was 46-year-old military veteran from Arkansas Aaron James, who suffered a high voltage electrical shock at work. As a result of the incident, he suffered damage to the left side of his face, including his eye, as well as his nose and mouth. The operation lasted 21 hours.

Surgeons say the transplanted organ has shown “amazing signs of health” since the operation. According to Rodriguez, transplanting a viable eyeball opens up many new possibilities, even if vision is not restored. Whether James will be able to see with the new eye remains to be seen.

In 2021, a team of doctors from NYU Langone Health performed the first successful human pig kidney transplant.