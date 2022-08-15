August 15, 2022 11:07
A new study revealed that the first red watermelons cultivated about 6000 years ago, had a bitter taste, and were fatal to humans.
The study, published in the journal “Molecular Biology and Evolution” and based on a genetic analysis of ancient seeds, found that watermelons thousands of years ago were “bitter and deadly”.
In this regard, Oscar Perez-Escobar, a researcher at Britain’s “Q Gardens”, said: “Eating watermelon was not only unpleasant, but it could lead to your death.”
The researchers highlighted that the study found that climate change, which increases heat waves and the chances of fires and droughts, can have negative effects on food crops.
“If researchers can reintroduce a trait in watermelon, such as drought resistance, it could help improve farmers’ ability to grow and sell it successfully,” Escobar said.
“This could be a source of improving our crops,” he added. “Watermelons are a multi-million dollar crop and important to economies around the world.”
Source: agencies
