The world’s first passenger plane to fly with hydrogen fuel has made a successful flight to Britain. The flight of this plane is considered a major step for the global aviation industry. Experts say that this will not only reduce air pollution, but will also reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. The aircraft is designed by British aerospace startup company ZeroAvia.ZeroAvia’s six-seater Piper M-ass passenger aircraft flew the flight to the company’s Research and Development site at Cranfield Airport, about 50 miles north of London. During this time the aircraft not only took off with the help of hydrogen fuel but also made a great landing, completing the full pattern circuit.

For the first time, a commercial passenger plane took off

The company claimed that this is the world’s first flight of a commercial-class aircraft powered by hydrogen fuel. ZeroAvia company CEO Val Miftkhov said in a statement that some pilot aircraft have previously completed their flight using hydrogen but, commercially, this is the first flight of a passenger aircraft.

British government also involved in this project

ZeroAvia’s first hydrogen flight is a part of the HyFlyer project. Many companies are involved in this project. It has also been supported by the British government with the aim of decarbonizing medium-class small passenger aircraft. Please tell that in June this year, this Piper M-ass aircraft completed the battery powered test flight.

Its range will be 250 miles by the end of 2021

The company stated that its next goal is to increase the flight range of the aircraft to 250 miles by the end of 2021. This will enable the aircraft to fly between popular air routes between major cities such as New York to Boston and Los Angeles to San Francisco.