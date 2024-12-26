Reproductive medicine has reached a new milestone thanks to a pioneering technology developed by the biotechnology company Gameto. For the first time, a baby has been born using ovarian support cells (OSC)in an advance that promises to transform fertility treatments.

This historic achievement took place at the Santa Isabel Clinic in Lima, Peru, and has raised expectations about its impact on millions of families who face reproductive problems.

Currently, in vitro fertilization (IVF) methods are often invasive and rely on high levels of hormonal stimulation, which can lead to adverse side effects such as stress, kidney problems and alterations in blood coagulation.

The innovative technique of the biotechnology company Gameto, called Fertilerepresents a radical change in this paradigm.

Less invasive and more efficient

This procedure uses induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to generate ovarian cells that mimic the body’s natural environment, allowing eggs to mature in the laboratory. In this way it reduces hormonal injections by up to 80% necessary in traditional treatments and shortens stimulation cycles to just three days.

In addition to simplifying the procedure, the technique significantly reduces the risks associated with ovarian hyperstimulation and other adverse effects. According to Gameto, the results are comparable in effectiveness to those of conventional IVF, but with fewer complications and a lower potential cost.

Already approved in countries such as Australia, Japan, Argentina and Mexico, Fertilo technology is in the testing phase in the United States. This advance could democratize fertility treatmentsoffering a safer and more accessible alternative for millions of people around the world.