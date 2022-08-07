It’s official: we are one step closer to the wonder of cyborgs, this is because after four years of research by the Netherlands Cancer Institute and of Dutch Mobius 3D Technology (M3DT), was made the first 3D printed titanium jawwhich was later implanted in a head and neck cancer patient.

The jaw bone was reconstructed from the patient’s 3D MRI and CT scans, rendering it perfect for his new bone home.

This is an important step in the treatment of head and neck cancer, a disease that it affects up to 600,000 people each yearand for most people, particularly those whose cancer is diagnosed early, the treatment is fairly minimal surgery, sometimes using laser or radiation therapy.

For somehowever, more aggressive and invasive action is required and part of the lower jaw must be removedand as might be expected, this can have a huge impact on the patient’s life, as it renders him unable to speak, chew and do other essential actions, not to mention that it is quite noticeable from an aesthetic point of view.

To account for this, surgeons will reconstruct the jaw with bone from other parts of the body, usually from the fibula, in the lower leg, but this is not always possible as about three out of 10 patients are deemed unsuitable for the procedure due to existing vascular problems, hence the idea of ​​the first 3D printed titanium jaw.

Why the first 3D printed titanium jaw is so important

Even when it is an option, the bone reconstructioncan present significant drawbacks, this is because it is a long and complex surgery, which lasts on average up to 12 hours and it requires highly technical procedures to connect the native and implanted blood vessels, with the bone also having to be shaped to fit the jaw, and sewn into place.

For those who cannot have the donor bone operation, the solution is a titanium implant, but unfortunately, until now, it hasn’t been particularly elegant, with patients only receiving a titanium plate and a transfer. of local or regional tissue to fill the defect, very different from the first 3D printed titanium jaw.

These too cause problems, in fact in 40 percent of cases they end up breaking through the mucous membrane or skin of the mouth, and the screws that fix the plaque can come off.

That’s why the first 3D printed titanium jaw is so important. Not only does it have the perfect shape and weight to adapt to the patient’s anatomy, without requiring the loss of a shin to create it, but it is also much more resistant than currently used titanium plates.

This is partly due to an improved fixation technique, but is also due to a new mesh structure positioned within the implant which adds strength while keeping the weight of the structure approximately to that of the bone.

“Because the implant is custom made, the jaw retains its shape and the pressure on the overlying mucosa or skin is distributed more evenly. We hope this will reduce complications and improve functional and aesthetic results. “

said the Netherlands Cancer Institute in a notewhile they later added:

“The tools used by the surgeon in the operation are also patient specific. The operation is also simpler and shorter. “

This is only the first success, but the surgeons and engineers behind the first 3D printed titanium jawbone expect it to be widely available within the next couple of years, meanwhile, research is underway to expand this new technique, to provide implants. for other parts of the face and skull.

