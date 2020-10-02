The technology related to smartphones is changing rapidly and these days companies want to make their phones the fastest. Now the display of the device should be strong from camera to battery and fast charging technology is also being offered by companies in premium devices. One by one phones are coming with powerful fast charging technology and are claiming to be the fastest charge. Now a phone from Xiaomi has come with 120W fast charging and if the user believes it can be fully charged in just 21 minutes.

The name has surfaced of Xiaomi’s most powerful phone Mi 10 Ultra. A tweet from Tech Executive Donovan with APAC shared details of the fast charging technology of this phone. In his tweet, Sang wrote that the video of Xiaomi’s flagship device Mi 10 Ultra has written that it is probably the fastest chard phone in the world. He wrote in the tweet, ‘My Mi 10 Ultra is awesome. It is probably the fastest charged phone I have used. ‘



Powerful Fast Charging Tech

Sang claims that their Mi 10 Ultra charges 0 to 100 percent in just 21 minutes. He has written that the phone has a graphene-enhanced Li-ion 4500mAh (two 2250mAh) batteries and comes with a 120W charger. Please tell, this phone of Xiaomi also supports 50 W wireless charging and up to 10 W reverse wireless charging. The company says that with 120W fast charging, this phone can be charged 41 percent in 5 minutes and 100 percent in 23 minutes.

120x zoom in camera

Apart from fast charging, the camera of Mi 10 Ultra is also tremendous and comes with 120x ultra zoom support. The quad camera setup of the phone features a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 120x ultra zoom telephoto shooter. The phone with a 20-megapixel selfie camera comes with a 6.67-inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. This device has been launched in the Chinese market in August.