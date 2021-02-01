Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Classified American CEO World MagazineThe United Arab Emirates is ranked twelfth in the world and first in the Middle East, in the index of the most anticipating countries for the future in 2021, and ranked 15th in the world in the index of the best countries in the world for retirement 2021.

According to the index of the most forward-looking countries for the future, which monitors the performance of forward-thinking countries and their ability to prepare for the future and prepare their citizens and residents for it, the UAE, which scored 56.29 points, outperformed many developed countries, such as the Netherlands, which ranked 13, Norway ranked 14, and Israel It ranked 15th, and New Zealand ranked 16th, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked 17th in the world, and second in the Arab world after the UAE, surpassing Denmark, France and Italy.

The United Kingdom topped the index with a score of 72.15, followed by Japan with a score of 67.22, then Germany with a score of 64.15, so Singapore came fourth, followed by South Korea, the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Canada, Taiwan and Finland, respectively.

In another index published by the magazine today, the UAE ranked 15th in the world among the best countries in the world for retirement in 2021, after it scored 58.8 points, outperforming the Dominican Republic, Italy, Mexico, Greece and Bolivia, while New Zealand topped the index by 71.7 points, followed by Luxembourg and Switzerland. Canada, Australia, Spain, Portugal, Malta, France and Thailand.