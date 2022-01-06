The activities of its fourth edition are scheduled to start in Sharm El-Sheikh, South Sinai, from January 10 to 13.

The World Youth Forum said that the virtual platform will also allow all those interested to follow all the forum’s activities in addition to participating in its workshops, which helps create an interactive atmosphere among all participants.

The platform also includes information about the forum, the agenda of events and speakers, as well as the ability to participate by default in the forum through the “Share the forum online” list by registering by e-mail.

The platform allows users to collect points with each use of the site through the interactive points system, where points are awarded for each participation in the forum’s activities, and the total points can be used to take a special memorial photo using the “photo booth” technology.

The activities of the World Youth Forum will start next Monday, under the auspices and presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Forum agenda

The forum management announced the agenda of the fourth edition, which includes a number of vital issues and topics, reflecting the features of the new reality after the Corona pandemic, which affected the lives of millions in countries around the world.

The forum management explained in a statement that before the forum starts, a number of preparatory workshops will be held over two days to discuss the effects of the Corona pandemic in light of several different dimensions, including the review of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the future of the African continent, the future of financial technology for emerging markets, and digital transformation. Education, and Generation Z youth’s perspective on the post-pandemic world.

In addition, it sheds light on important issues that include adopting rational water policies, addressing environmental challenges, and the growing global role of startups. In addition to reviewing the “Decent Life” initiative as the Egyptian experience for human development.

The World Youth Forum will kick off on Monday, January 10, with an opening ceremony, followed by a plenary session on the Corona pandemic as a warning and new hope for humanity.

Climate change, etc

Over the next two days, several sessions, workshops and events will be held to discuss a number of key issues, including ways to confront climate change from Glasgow to Sharm El Sheikh, the future of health care and the behavioral and psychological repercussions in the post-pandemic world. In addition, a review of development experiences in the face of poverty.

The forum’s agenda also raises various other issues, including discussion sessions on the future of energy, sustainable water security, global peace and security, and the reconstruction of post-conflict areas. The forum also focuses on upholding human values ​​by discussing art and creativity, and building a secure and inclusive world for women.

In light of the interest of the World Youth Forum since its inception in organizing simulation models, this year the United Nations simulation model will be held for the Human Rights Council.

The activities initiated by the Forum in previous years will also continue through the World Youth Theatre, Freedom.e, Inspire.D, and Start Vein. In addition, the Forum is launching several new special events that are being presented for the first time this year.

The World Youth Forum is an annual global event held in Sharm El-Sheikh in South Sinai, under the auspices of Sisi.

The forum was launched in three editions in the past years 2017, 2018, and 2019. It aims to bring together the world’s youth in order to promote dialogue and discuss development issues, and to send a message of peace and prosperity from Egypt to the world. The United Nations Commission for Social Development has adopted the three previous editions of the World Youth Forum in Egypt as an international platform for discussing youth issues.