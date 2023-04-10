People who have worked hand in hand with Paolo Vasile speak fascinated about Paolo Vasile. Contrary to what happens, for example, with Pedro Almodóvar (whom everyone calls “Pedro” to make clear his close relationship with the director), Paolo Vasile is called “Vasile”, not “Paolo”, and that means something.

Vasile has never wanted to be a public figure. The cod is split silently or not at all.

Vasile is gone, but Vasile is still here. Paolo Vasile is and will be in Spain the Wizard of Oz, that man who hides in that emerald city where —if you read the original by Frank L. Baum— its inhabitants wear glasses with green lenses. So as not to dazzle them, says the magician. But the glasses are not to see that the city is gray.

Paolo Vasile was never interested in pedagogical television (public television, in other words), but rather in television that gives benefits. And benefits it has given. The day I die (I’m not including you because he will tell me that “I don’t see that shit”) I will have treasured, thanks to Vasile, moments. Culture… little or none. But I will have moments to stop a train. Funny, embarrassing, grotesque, surreal, unreal moments. Tears, stupor for everyday situations that I wanted to forget: breakups, exams that I didn’t study for, jobs that I didn’t want to do, nights alone at home or so many with friends doing pingpong on WhatsApp with Save me background.

Did Vasile make us worse people? Probably yes, but what we laughed. Remember that television only hurts if you don’t know how to turn it off. Next week we will talk about Jorge Javier, but today let me quote Martin Luther when he said that “Satan [cambien Satán por Vasile] lives in our own house. She is in the bread that we eat and in the water that we drink.

