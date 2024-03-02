Zelensky said that it is impossible to understand and forget the behavior of Kyiv’s partners

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the behavior of Western partners “is impossible to understand and forget.”

He warned that “the world will remember” what is happening now. Thus, the head of state spoke about the delay in assistance from the allies. He emphasized that Kyiv did not ask them for anything other than what was necessary for protection. According to Zelensky, while Ukrainians are dying, the partners are “engaged in internal political games or disputes.”

The situation is impossible to understand Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Zelensky is confident that Ukraine will face defeat without US help

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly spoken out about the consequences of ending American aid. In particular, he warned that without US support, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would be unable to hold the line. According to the politician, people will be ready, but ammunition and brigades will not. The lack of help from Washington threatens the loss of people and territories, Zelensky argued.

During conversations with American senators, the president emphasized that Ukraine would face defeat in the conflict without the help of the United States. According to the leader of the Democratic majority in the upper house of Congress, Chuck Schumer, Zelensky assured that Kyiv’s loss would result in dire consequences not only for the Ukrainian people, but also for the United States and democracy.

Related materials:

In addition, the Ukrainian president threatened Washington that it would cease to be a strategic partner of Kyiv if it stopped providing assistance. He demanded that Washington release aid within a month.

At the same time, Zelensky doubted that the United States sincerely wants to help Ukraine and is not using the armed conflict as a way to weaken Russia. However, he admitted that Kyiv does not have a plan B in case the United States refuses to support Kyiv.

The US has not helped Ukraine for two months

The last package of US military assistance was transferred to Ukraine at the end of December 2023, its cost was $250 million. Congress has not been able to agree on further support for Kyiv for several months.

In early February, a bill to allocate $60 billion to Ukraine failed to pass a vote in the Congressional Senate. This means that consideration of the document is postponed.

Related materials:

We are talking about a compromise bill presented by the Senate on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and the protection of the southern border for $118 billion. According to the document, 60 billion are proposed to be sent to Ukraine, 14.1 billion to Israel, 20.23 billion to strengthen the country’s southern border, 2.44 billion to the operation against the Houthis in Yemen.

US President Joe Biden indicated that without the allocation of a new package of American aid, Kyiv would face catastrophic consequences. At the same time, as noted in the White House, there is no possibility of resuming military assistance to Ukraine bypassing Congress.

In turn, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned that Republicans would not support a bill to provide additional funding to Ukraine.