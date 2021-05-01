Sharjah (WAM)

The Emirates balloon launched in front of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah, the balloon “The World Will Not Forget You, Zayed”, on the occasion of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, President of the Emirates Balloon, stressed the importance of this participation, which is a translation of the objectives of the wise leadership of the UAE, and its keenness to continue in humanitarian work, as it has proven this through its support and support for various countries of the world. He added that the participation of “Balloon The World Will Never Forget You, Yazaid” carries the memory of the living imprints that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan wrote towards Arab, Islamic and international societies, as the balloon flew for 17 consecutive years during which it received the most honor and appreciation from the leaders and peoples of these countries.