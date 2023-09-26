Cecilia Patricia Armenta Flores, known as Ceci Flores and leader of the prominent group of searching mothers of Sonora, has announced her trip to Washington where she will be the only Mexican who will participate in a meeting organized by the United States Department of Justiceof leaders who seek peace, security and justice.

Ceci Flores, will be in front of United States officials and more than 70 women activists and human rights defenders around the world, and who, according to them, not only represent the seeking mothers, but to all the victims and their families who cry out for answers and solutions.

His tireless fight for justice and the search for his two missing children chilling circumstances has led to her nomination as one of the most influential women in the world.

In her message shared through X (formerly Twitter), the leader of the search collective warned: “The world is going to listen to us!”

“My voice represents a reality but it does not contain the pain, anguish, or frustration of the hundreds of thousands of mothers who sleep in the uncertainty of not being able to hug our children,” said the tracker.

In this meeting, seek to give voice to thousands of mothers who suffer the anguish of uncertainty and demand concrete actions to resolve the crisis of disappearances in Mexico.

The journey of Ceci Flores It occurs at a crucial moment, since in his latest complaint he revealed the location of human remains south of Hermosillo. Despite informing the expert services, the response was insufficient, reflecting the urgent need to improve the search and justice system in Mexico.

The international recognition it has received Ceci Flores It is the result of her tireless work at the head of the Searching Mothers of Sonora Collective.

Her own children, Alejandro Guadalupe and Marco Antonio, were victims of forced disappearance, which prompted her to begin her search and become a symbol of resistance and hope for thousands of families in Mexico.