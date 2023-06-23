Greta Thunberg and the end of humanity. Wrong date and tweet removed

Greta Thunberg got the wrong prediction, now we can say with certainty: no end of the world June 21, 2023. The activist had shared a tweet from a scientist, written in 2018, who argued that this being the case due to global warming and carelessness, they would remain to humanity Alone five years of life. Thesis shared by Greta with a warning to the world. “A leading climate scientist – Thunberg wrote on social media – warns that the climate change it will wipe out all of humanity, unless we stop using it fossil fuels in the next five years”.

With these words, in 2018– reports Libero – the young Swede launched her umpteenth apocalyptic message on global warming and prophesied the end of humanity, relying on an article by a professor of atmospheric chemistry of Harvard, James Anderson, published on the Gritpost website. Too bad that after five years, those two lines of indignation are disappeared from the social network: Greta deleted everything, without giving any explanation to her followers. “Hi Greta, why did you delete this tweet?”, a user asked the Swedish activist. On the Archive.org website, the tweet was available until March 7th: since that day, nothing, no trace. And here we are today, two days after the “end of the world”. Greta got her prophecy wrong, now it’s official.

