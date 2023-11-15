Presidential candidate Kennedy Jr. is confident that the weakening of the Russian Federation will harm the United States

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said that the weakening of Russia is not beneficial for the United States; it is contrary to the national security interests of Washington.

The politician, along with two other candidates, Marianne Williamson and Cornel West, answered a question from the Responsible Statecraft portal whether the US administration should begin negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Kennedy, the United States now believes that the confrontation serves national interests by weakening Russia, but such a vision is wrong for two reasons.

Firstly, this is not a weakening of Russia. Second, a weak and unstable Russia will reduce our security, not increase it. The United States and the world will benefit if Russia knows we are not trying to destroy it. Robert Kennedy Jr US presidential candidate

Democrat Marianne Williamson called for avoiding a protracted conflict like in Afghanistan, emphasizing that peace negotiations are necessary for Washington.

Previously, Kennedy promised that he would end the conflict in Ukraine in 100 days. He also expressed confidence that the conflict would “end on better terms than anyone reasonably expects.”

Former US President Donald Trump made similar statements. He stated that if elected, he would end the confrontation within 24 hours. The politician noted that he thinks not in “categories of victory or defeat,” but in “categories of resolution.”

Related materials:

Independent candidate West vowed to force Ukraine to the negotiating table

Independent candidate Cornel West said the Ukrainian problem is not in the national interest of the United States. He noted that a diplomatic settlement is the responsibility of the American president; he must lead this process together with partners in Europe, Asia and Africa.

As President, I will leave Ukraine no choice but to participate in the diplomatic process Cornel West US presidential candidate

US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami also took the initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible. To do this, he called on Washington to agree to the transfer of part of the Ukrainian regions to Russia.

The politician also promised, if he wins the elections in 2024, not to let Ukraine into NATO. He believes that in response to this, “Russia will cease military cooperation with China, remove nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad and abandon its military presence in the Western Hemisphere.”

Biden’s stupidest decision called the conflict in Ukraine

Former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor called the conflict in Ukraine the most rash decision of US President Joe Biden.

The stupidest decision of the Biden administration and Congress was Ukraine. This war is lost, the Ukrainian nation is being destroyed Douglas McGregor ex-Pentagon adviser

According to the expert, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost hundreds of thousands of their soldiers at the front.

Earlier, American journalist Jackson Hinkle said that Ukraine refused to listen to US warnings about the risk of defeat. According to him, Kyiv was warned about the loss of territories and the loss of hundreds of thousands of people.

Related materials:

The economist believes the cause of the conflict in Ukraine is Washington’s thoughtless policies

Economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs believes that Washington’s thoughtless policies led to the disaster in Ukraine.

According to him, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky is in despair, the authorities in Kyiv blame each other for the defeat. The expert added that “long knives are at the ready,” referring to the “Night of the Long Knives” in June 1934, when, with the approval of Adolf Hitler, the massacre of the leadership of the storm troopers of Nazi Germany took place.

Sachs emphasized that the United States is to blame for the catastrophic situation in Ukraine, since it was they who pushed the country to an unsuccessful counter-offensive without a clear plan. An economist called the White House foreign policy team the most pathetic he’s ever seen.

Russia has air superiority, missile superiority, ground superiority, and the US has no coherent approach to how to negotiate an end to the conflict. Jeffrey Sachs economist, professor at Columbia University

Earlier, former US military intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Western countries are actively looking for a way to stop helping Ukraine because they understand that the conflict is lost. In his opinion, Western countries will have to find ways to get rid of Ukraine and its President Vladimir Zelensky in the coming weeks and months.

The American edition of The Washington Post wrote that the US Congress’s interest in financing Ukraine in the conflict with Russia has fallen lower than ever.