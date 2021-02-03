In Senegal, on the occasion of the World Day of Wet area, members of environmental NGOs take the opportunity to clean the coastal beaches. Sophie Gladima, the Minister of Petroleum and Energy is committed to training young people in environmental professions.

The theme of the 2021 edition of the JMZH, “Wetlands and water”, wants to highlight the importance of these lands in ensuring humanity access to water in sufficient quantity and quality. It is part of the Decade of Action for Water proclaimed by the United Nations in 2018 in order to achieve the 6th Sustainable Development Goal: Guarantee access for all to water and sanitation and ensure sustainable management of this resource.

“Water is one of the essential components of living beings, as much as of ecosystems and human societies. Wetlands, as their name suggests, are saturated with them, either temporarily or permanently. They play a major role in the water cycle. They store it in times of flooding and return it in times of drought. (…) A wetland functions as a natural filter that receives mineral and organic matter produced in the watershed, stores them, transforms them and gradually returns them to the environment.” Explain Eaufrance.



A fisherman from Joal-Fadiouth, February 2, 2021. (JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

Eight sites are listed on the List of Wetlands of International Importance. But on the coast, these wetlands are very polluted. Maritime traffic and beach users are the main polluters of the Senegalese coast invaded by piles of plastic waste.

“While there are no reliable figures on the issue of waste, according to the Ministry of the Environment, data on the import of plastics published by the National Agency for Statistics and Demography show that those – these have continued to increase over the past ten years” precise Young Africa. And despite the desire of the Head of State Macky Sall to achieve a “zero waste Senegal”, the coast and its wetlands remain highly threatened.

Here, “the ecosystem is very fragile and plastic waste dangerous for sea turtles” Commander Mapathé Djiba, curator of the Marine Protected Area of ​​Joal-Fadiouth told the Senegalese News Agency.



Volunteers pick up the waste collected along the mangrove swamp of the Joal-Fadiouth Marine Protected Area on February 2, 2021. (JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

The Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Sophie Gladima, invited to a ceremony organized on the occasion of the World Youth Day, declared: if “we are lucky to have discovered oil and gas (2014) (…) we think it is important that fishermen and farmers in Joal-Fadiouth are trained in scuba diving and environmental protection. Wetlands are very polluted. Since our coastline and its mangroves are threatened, we are going to train a cohort of 50 young people from the town in the fields of environmental protection, scuba diving and maritime biology. The beneficiaries of this training will then find jobs around the wetlands and oil companies operating in the area. “

The Ministry of Youth should sign a partnership with oil companies to facilitate access to employment for young beneficiaries of training, according to the minister.